Waring retains 2-shot lead at Cazoo Classic on European tour

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Paul Waring retained his two-shot lead at the Cazoo Classic on the European tour by shooting 2-under 70 in the second round. Grant Forrest, Jens Dantorp and Julien Guerrier all shot 69 and were Waring’s nearest challengers at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England. Daan Luizing (68) was alone in fifth place a further shot back. Waring shot 63 on Thursday. He was 1 over for his second round after 10 holes as he struggled with a different wind direction but birdied three of his last eight holes. Waring was 11 under for the tournament.

