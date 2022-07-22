Wasserman buys Jet Sports in baseball agent consolidation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wasserman Media Group, whose baseball division is headed by Joel Wolfe, has acquired Jet Sports, the agency headed by B.B. Abbott, in a consolidation in the representation industry. Jet’s clients include Byron Buxton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Charlie Morton and Corey Kluber. Abbott becomes an executive vice president and managing executive. He joins Wasseman’s baseball division along with agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter. Wasseman’s existing clients included Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado and Yu Darvish.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.