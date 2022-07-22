Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Zinchenko has become the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was assistant coach at City from 2016-19 and has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club. Zinchenko is a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City. He ends his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine. Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko’s contract.

