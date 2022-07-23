Aces beat Sparks 84-66, clinch playoff berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and A’ja Wilson scored 28 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-66 and clinch a playoff spot. Las Vegas (20-8) has won five of its last six games and is one game back of league-leading Chicago, the defending WNBA champions and the only other team to have clinched a 2022 postseason berth. Wilson scored the first seven points and Plum the final four in an 11-0 run that made it 57-53 late in the third quarter and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-15) with 15 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.