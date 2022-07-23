A’s benefit from Rangers’ defense, win 3-1 for 3rd straight

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1. On a night when neither team did much offensively and both struggled defensively, the A’s broke through after Rangers reliever Dennis Santana walked the bases loaded on 16 pitches. Two runs for the A’s came after errors and were unearned. Texas committed three errors overall while Oakland made one. Domingo Acevedo pitched out a bases-loaded jam and retired four batters as the A’s won their third straight to match their season high. Zach Jackson worked the ninth for his second save. Former A’s star Marcus Semien had an RBI double for the Rangers, who have lost 14 of 20.

