Bale scores first MLS goal, LAFC beats Sporting KC 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd. Tim Melia, who missed each of the last three games with a shoulder injury, started for Sporting KC and stopped both of the two shots he faced but left in the 53th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury. John Pulskamp subbed on and, about 3 minutes later, LAFC’s Christian Arango opened the scoring.

