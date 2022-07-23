Chandler Smith wins NASCAR trucks at Pocono, playoffs set

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Zane Smith clinched the regular season NASCAR Truck Series championship and Chandler Smith took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway. Chandler Smith won his second race of the season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and is one of only two drivers in the playoff field with multiple wins this season. He led 49 of 60 laps on the 2½-mile tri-oval track. Zane Smith and Chandler Smith are both in the playoffs. Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton are in the playoffs. The run to the championship opens Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

