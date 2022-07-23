Clarke & Broadhurst tied for 9 under at Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round. Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst. Broadhurst posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles. Clarke steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy. But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly only one shot back at 8 under.

