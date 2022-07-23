Euro 2022: France reaches semis, ends Dutch title defense

ROTHERHAM, England (AP) — France ended its run of quarterfinal eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time. Eve Périsset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute to end the title defense of the Dutch in Rotherham. The French exited at the quarterfinals stage in their last five international tournaments. They completed the lineup of teams in the semifinals where Germany awaits on Wednesday. Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday. France has only ever reached the semifinals of a major tournament once before. That was at the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

