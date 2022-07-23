Hamlin takes Pocono pole, Kyle Busch makes 1-2 start for JGR

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin turned the fastest lap at Pocono Raceway and will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Hamlin is joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Hamlin went 169.991 mph on the 2½-mile tri-oval track to win his second pole in the last five races and second straight overall for JGR. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson start third and fourth. Chris Buescher, whose only career Cup win was at Pocono, starts fifth.

