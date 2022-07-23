Newgarden continues Penske dominance at Iowa with 4th win

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden extended the Team Penske dominance at Iowa Speedway, winning the first race of a weekend doubleheader for his fourth victory at the shortest track on the IndyCar schedule. Newgarden raced to his series-best fourth victory of the season and moved from fourth to second in the tight IndyCar championship fight. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished eighth and had his lead in the standings sliced to 15 points over Newgarden. Newgarden had been 44 points out of the championship lead going into the race on the 0.894-mile oval and can make up even more ground when IndyCar completes its doubleheader Sunday. Team Penske drivers have won six of the last seven races at Iowa. Pato O’Ward finished second for Arrow McLaren SP.

