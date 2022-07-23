NHRA Funny Car leader Robert Hight tops qualifying at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Funny Car leader Robert Hight took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals in a bid to became first NHRA driver to win four straight races at Sonoma Raceway. Hight’s run of 3.825 seconds at 332.75 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro held up from Friday night for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 74th overall. He has five victories this season, taking the last two events. Leah Pruett topped the Top Fuel field, Erica Enders was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup. Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a run of 3.689 at 327.59 on Friday,

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.