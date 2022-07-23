Orioles overcome 3-run deficit vs Cole, beat Yankees 6-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu’s wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins’`fcedr go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3. Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene. New York went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Yankees have lost eight of 12 and at 65-31 dropped just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30) for best record in the major leagues. Aaron Judge tied a career-high with four hits. Matt Carpenter hit his 14th home run in 89 at-bats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.