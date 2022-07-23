Sainz to start French GP from the back for engine penalties

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. will start Sunday’s French Grand Prix from the back of the grid after multiple engine-part changes. The Spaniard’s engine caught fire near the end of the last race in Austria two weeks ago. He was handed a 10-place grid penalty Friday because Ferrari changed the power unit and extra engine changes on Saturday sent him to the back row with Kevin Magnussen, whose Haas team made similar engine changes. World champion Max Verstappen comfortably led the third practice for Red Bull from Sainz and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes ahead of qualifying later on.

