VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri had a goal and an assist in the Chicago Fire’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored to help Chicago (7-10-5) win its third straight. Lucas Cavallini scored for Vancouver (7-10-5).

