Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major player to move to the broadcast booth, were honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game. Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award for his work at the Washington Star, Dallas Morning News, Baltimore Sun and Sports Illustrated. He’s been broadcasting at ESPN since 1998. Graney was honored posthumously with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting for his radio work calling Cleveland games for more than two decades starting in 1932 after playing 14 seasons for the team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.