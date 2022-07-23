Titans sign safety Josh Kalu, place 3 others on PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed safety Josh Kalu to the roster and waived safety Rodney Clemons. The Titans also placed tight end Tommy Hudson, linebacker Monty Rice and undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak on the physically unable to perform list Saturday. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported for training cam with veterans reporting Tuesday. Kalu played 28 games with Tennessee between 2018 and 2020. He blocked a field goal to preserve a Titans’ win over Kansas City in November 2019. Kalu signed with the New York Giants last offseason only to have a preseason injury end his season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.