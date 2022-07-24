Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won’t make Toronto trip

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won’t travel to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its games Tuesday and Wednesday. Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt $241,758 and Romine $10,989. Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average, home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage and hits (116).

