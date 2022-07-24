Former Laker Medvedenko auctions NBA title rings for Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Lakers player Slava Medvedenko is selling his two NBA championship rings to raise money for his native Ukraine. Medvedenko was a power forward on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2001 and ’02. He played alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. SCP Auctions is donating the entire final sale price of both rings to Medvedenko’s Fly High Foundation. Its goal is to support Ukrainian children by restoring the sports infrastructure of the war-torn country’s schools and launching a network of social sports clubs. The auction runs Wednesday through Aug. 5.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.