Dbacks extend Giants’ losing streak to 7 games with 5-3 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend the San Francisco Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win. Jake McCarthy opened the seventh inning with a bunt single overturned by video review and Sergia Alcántara hit a single off Logan Webb after initially squaring around to bunt. He went to second when Giants center fielder Austin Slater tried to throw out McCarthy at third. McCarthy scored on Herrara’s bunt and Alcántara came around when Giants first baseman Brandon Belt’s throw sailed to the backstop. Rojas made it 5-2 with a solo homer to the pool deck in right-center. San Francisco has its first 0-7 road trip since 1985.

