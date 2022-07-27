Lions optimistic going into second season under Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are optimistic that the needs they addressed in the offseason will make the second year under coach Dan Campbell much better than the first in 2021 when they won just three games. In the offseason, the Lions made a conscious effort to improve their passing game. By signing wide receiver DJ Chark in free agency and using the 12th overall pick in the draft on Alabama wideout Jameson Williams — who starts camp on the non-football injury list — Detroit is hoping to stretch defenses. Defensively, the Lions drafted Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchison with the second overall pick and re-signed Charles Harris after a 7 1/2-sack season in an effort to improve a pass rush that ranked 30th in sacks.

