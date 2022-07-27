Penn State’s Clifford mum on college players organizing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford steered away from questions at Big Ten media days about his recent conversation with the leader of a group trying to organize college football players. Clifford’s meeting with Jason Stahl, executive director of the College Football Players Association, drew attention last week when a social media post suggested Penn State players were forming a union. Clifford backed away from that with a Twitter post of his own. He did say he had “very positive and open discussions” with Penn State coach James Franklin and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about “changing the landscape of college sports.

