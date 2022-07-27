Rocket Mortgage Classic gives players a shot before playoffs
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic, nestled between the British Open and FedEx Cup playoffs, could have been a tournament to skip for all of the world’s best players. Patrick Cantlay, though, and four more players in the top 20 are in Detroit week. Twenty-eight of the top 100, doubling the total from last week at the 3M Open, will start the first round Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. Playing to improve positioning in the FedEx Cup standings, possibly for a spot in the Presidents Cup for top players, or just meeting the season minimum for events also drove some to the Motor City.