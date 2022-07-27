Tom Brady is back, but he’s hardly the only story for Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is back for a 23rd season — and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that’s hardly the only storyline to follow for the defending NFC South champions. The Bucs have a new coach in Todd Bowles, who was promoted from defensive coordinator when Bruce Arians retired in the offseason. The Bucs also stockpiled high-profile offensive talent to help Brady pursue an eighth Super Bowl title. That includes seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones.

