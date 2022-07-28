Cowboys sign WR Turpin, 4 years after assault case at TCU

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin, the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. Turpin is coming off an MVP season with the New Jersey Generals in the rebirth of the United States Football League. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards. Turpin was one of the best kick returners in the nation while at TCU. He was arrested after witnesses told police they saw Turpin drag his girlfriend across a parking lot as she resisted and screamed for them to call 911.

