Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year. Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged in Harris County, Texas, with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison. Pomaski, who was 29. was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December. The 41-year-old Ware has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

