Jackson says there could be ‘cutoff’ point for negotiations
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations are lingering into training camp, and the Baltimore quarterback says at a certain point, it could be time to put those talks aside. Jackson says there will probably be a cutoff point for negotiations. That’s not a huge shock. Contract talks during the season can be distracting. So it appears if the Ravens don’t reach a long-term deal with him soon, this saga could stretch into next offseason. This season is Jackson’s fifth-year option.