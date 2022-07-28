Jozy Altidore to be loaned to Puebla by Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore will be loaned to Mexico’s Puebla for the rest of the year by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution. Revolution coach Bruce Arena says Altidore initiated the loan. The 32-year-old Altidore was acquired from Toronto in February and has one goal in four starts and 13 substitute appearances. He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Federation player of the year and is married to 2017 U.S. Open tennis women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens.

