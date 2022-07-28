Mancini finishes homestand in style as Orioles top Rays 3-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final plate appearance at Camden Yards as a member of the Orioles, and Baltimore blanked the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0. Jordan Lyles pitched impressively into the sixth inning for the Orioles, who took three of four from Tampa Bay and went 4-3 on a big homestand against the Yankees and Rays. They trail Tampa Bay by just three games for the final wild card in the American League, but Lyles and Mancini could both be dealt by a Baltimore team that has still seemed to be in a rebuilding mode for much of this season.

