Mariota, Ridder dominating QB snaps at Falcons training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — There’s no shortage of snaps for Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder at the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp. Ridder and Mariota are taking almost every snap. The only other quarterback in camp, Feleipe Franks, is spending most of his time at tight end. Second-year coach Arthur Smith wants to give Mariota, who opened camp as the starter, and Ridder, a possible long-term option, as much time as possible. Ridder says he’s grateful for all the work. Ridder made a strong early impression as a quick learner at the rookie camp and minicamp. Even so, Mariota opened camp as the starter.

