Mets’ Drew Smith goes on IL with strained right lat muscle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets reliever Drew Smith has been put on the 15-day injured list because of a strained lat muscle in his right side. The move was retroactive to Monday, a day after Smith allowed an RBI double to San Diego’s Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning. Smith got the win when the Mets rallied in the bottom half. A 28-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season with the Mets, Smith is 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 37 relief appearances.

