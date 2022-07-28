Pats’ Godchaux: ‘More work to’ do after earning extension

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Davon Godchaux came to New England a year ago in large part for the chance to play under Bill Belichick. The defensive lineman says an opportunity to extend that relationship and continue to play an integral role in the unit’s ongoing makeover was an easy decision. He says he’s humbled after signing a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension. But he says he’s motivated to help the Patriots improve on a run defense that again ranked near the bottom of the league in 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.