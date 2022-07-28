Pats’ Godchaux: ‘More work to’ do after earning extension
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Davon Godchaux came to New England a year ago in large part for the chance to play under Bill Belichick. The defensive lineman says an opportunity to extend that relationship and continue to play an integral role in the unit’s ongoing makeover was an easy decision. He says he’s humbled after signing a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension. But he says he’s motivated to help the Patriots improve on a run defense that again ranked near the bottom of the league in 2021.