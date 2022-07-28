Raiders running back Josh Jacobs embraces ‘big year’ ahead

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision not to exercise the fifth-year option on Josh Jacobs’ contract is fueling the running back heading into the new season. He acknowledges feeling added pressure entering training camp. But he says he has welcomed the added competition, with six backs vying for spots on the final roster. Jacobs leads all rushers drafted since 2019 with 3,087 yards on the ground. He’s also caught 107 passes for 752 yards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.