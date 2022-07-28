Schwarber, Wheeler power Phillies to 8-7 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 32nd home run and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Schwarber’s three-run blast to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead. In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler’s shutout bid with a two-run homer. The Pirates scored five times in the ninth inning. Tyler Heineman doubled in two runs and Kevin Newman followed with a two-run triple off Jeurys Familia. Seranthony Dominguez closed it out for his sixth save as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games.

