Swiatek keeps winning on clay, into quarterfinals in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals at the Poland Open. The 21-year-old Pole has not lost on clay since the 2021 French Open quarterfinals. She improved to 48-4 this season. The two-time French Open champion produced a dominant display, hitting 25 winners while saving the single break point she faced. She will next play fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Eighth-seeded Petra Martic and tenth-seeded Jasmine Paolini also reached the quarterfinals.

