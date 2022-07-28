Titans QB Ryan Tannehill using playoff loss as fuel for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No quarterback has won more games over his first three seasons with the Tennessee franchise than Ryan Tannehill, who has posted a 30-13 record for the Titans. The problem? He’s 2-3 in the postseason. Worse is Tannehill and the Titans losing three straight playoff games, with the past two on their home field. The most painful came in January, when Tennessee was the AFC’s No. 1 seed and Tannehill was intercepted three times. The last interception came with 20 seconds left. Tannehill goes into his fourth season needing to prove 2021 was simply an off year and that he can win when it matters the most.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.