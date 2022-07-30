Rengifo, Fletcher rally Angels to 9-7 victory over Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher each had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani hit his 21st homer and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Texas Rangers. Marcus Semien and Meibrys Viloria homered for the Rangers, who won the first two games of the series. Fletcher lined a two-run double to the left-field wall to bring Los Angeles within 7-6. Fletcher tied it when he scored on a wild pitch, and Rengifo followed with a double into right-center to put the Angels on top.

