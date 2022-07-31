Angels’ Mike Trout says back injury is getting better

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the span of four days, Mike Trout went from his career in peril to possibly picking a bat by the end of next week. The Los Angeles Angels star visited Thursday with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist and co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles. Tout is slated to begin rotational exercises on Wednesday and could return to swinging a bat shortly after. Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms. He was placed on the injured list on July 18 with the designation of rib cage inflammation. Frostad said the exact injury was a “costovertebral dysfunction at T5.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.