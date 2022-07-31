Ayaka Furue wins Women’s Scottish Open for 1st LPGA win

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Rookie Ayaka Furue of Japan wins the Women’s Scottish Open with a 10-under 62. She rallied from four shots behind for her first LPGA Tour victory. The 22-year-old Furue won by three shots over Celine Boutier of France. Furue is no stranger to winning. She has seven titles on the Japan LPGA. One of them was an an amateur. She also won three times in four weeks late last season in Japan. Furue is the second LPGA Tour rookie to win this year. Her 62 was the low score of the final round at Dundonald Links and she won $300,000.

