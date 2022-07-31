Drury’s 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista. Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand. Alexis Díaz won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.