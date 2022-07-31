Howard leads Liberty to key 89-69 win over Mercury

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-69. Rebecca Allen added 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield also had a season-high 17 for the Liberty. New York is in the mix for one of the final playoff spots with seven games remaining. Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, 16 assists and eight rebounds for New York. Phoenix got 21 points from Sophie Cunningham. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi were a combined 8 for 30 from the field. Diggins-Smith had 11 assists.

