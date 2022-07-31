Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG wins Champions Trophy

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Nantes 4-0 to win the Champions Trophy. Messi netted midway through the first half. Neymar expertly guided a free kick into the top left corner in first-half injury time to put coach Christophe Galtier’s side 2-0 up at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv which hosted the game for the second straight year. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 in the 57th minute from close range Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd. Galtier now has his first trophy at PSG after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

