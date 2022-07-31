Mets’ deGrom to make season debut Tuesday at Washington

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter. The 34-year-old right-hander has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. He was sidelined the final three months of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. DeGrom has made four minor league rehab starts totaling 12 2/3 innings. He’s allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks,

