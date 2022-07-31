Riley double in 9th lifts Braves over D-backs 1-0 for sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a run-scoring double off Mark Melancon in the ninth inning, giving the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 victory over Arizona and a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.Max Fried, Dylan Lee and Kenley Jansen combined on a four-hitter for the Braves, who at 62-41 moved 21 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2019 at 97-65. Matt Olson singled with one out in the ninth and scored on Riley’s double that hit the fence in in right-center on two hops. Olson slid headfirst, easily beating the throw.

