Arkansas to open against Louisville in Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Arkansas will face Louisville in the opening round of a loaded 2022 Maui Invitational bracket. The eight-team bracket for the November event will include six teams that went to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that reached the Sweet 16. Arizona faces Cincinnati in the opening round after reaching the Sweet 16 in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. Texas Tech, another Sweet 16 team last season, plays Creighton. And San Diego State faces Ohio State in the tournament’s return to the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 21-23.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.