Astros acquire 1B Mancini from Orioles in 3-team trade

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade that also moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston also received minor league right-hander Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay. The Astros sent Siri to the Rays and minor league right-hander Chayce McDermott to the Orioles. The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 30-year-old Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 92 games this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.