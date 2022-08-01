Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days. Murray also sat out Saturday’s practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.”