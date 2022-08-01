Column: Reddick win shows RCR can overcome internal turmoil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There was no masking Richard Childress’ anger when he learned that star driver Tyler Reddick was leaving his race team. Reddick’s current contract runs through 2023 and only 10 days after scoring his first career Cup Series win he told his boss he was moving on when it expires. But the hurt feelings aren’t slowing down Reddick, who picked up his second win in five races Sunday with a victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 8 team is locked into NASCAR’s playoffs and Childress believes the team can compete for the Cup title.

