Commanders have plan to ramp up receiver Curtis Samuel

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says the Washington Commanders have a plan to ramp up Curtis Samuel because of some concern about the wide receiver’s conditioning level. The veteran coach says Samuel reported hamstring and back tightness after the first couple of practices at training camp. Rivera reiterated Samuel was not dealing with the same groin injury that derailed his 2021 season. Samuel did not take part in individual or team drills Monday. Last week the soon-to-be 26-year-old said he felt good and felt fast despite not being a full participant in practice. Samuel is entering the second season of a $34.5 million, three-year contract.

