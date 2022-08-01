ETSU AD resigns, women’s coach fired for Title IX complaints

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter has resigned and the school announced it plans to fire women’s basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season. Harris was suspended with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15. Two former members of the team filed a Title IX complaint this spring alleging discrimination and unfair treatment. That prompted an immediate investigation. A final report was given to those former players. ETSU President Brian Noland said the findings paint a picture of “unconscionable behavior” by Harris. ETSU will be investigating whether NCAA rules were violated.

